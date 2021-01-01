Algorithmica is an open-access web book dedicated to the art and science of computing.

It is created by Sergey Slotin and the teachers and students of Tinkoff Generation — a nonprofit educational organization that trains about half of the finalists of the Russian Olympiad in Informatics.

The English version of the website is a work in progress; the only useful thing you can find here is the continuously updated draft of Algorithms for Modern Hardware. We are currently more focused on the Russian version, which hosts various course materials that we use ourselves.

If you spot an error, please create an issue on GitHub or, preferably, fix it right away (the pencil icon on the top-right).